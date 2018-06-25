Guyana News

Allicock says to work for accountability at indigenous village councils

By Staff Writer
Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sidney Allicock

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs will collaborate with other State entities to work closely with Indigenous Peoples village councils to ensure proper accountability for their resources, says Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sidney Allicock.

“Right now we have a bundle of accountability issues. Some toshaos do not even want to hand over the keys because they lost the elections. We are going to address those issues.”

In an interview with Stabroek News, Allicock said, “Over the past three years we allowed the communities to try to empower themselves and getting them to understand their rights.”….

