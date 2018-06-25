CCJ to hear arguments in cross-dressing case

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will on Thursday, June 28 hear oral arguments in the final appeal of the cross-dressing matter filed in 2010 by Gulliver (Quincy) McEwan, Angel (Seon) Clarke, Peaches (Joseph) Fraser and Isabella (Seyon) Persaud.

In a press statement the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) reminded that the four transgender women are challenging the constitutionality of an 1893 post-slavery vagra-ncy provision under which they and three others were detained, convicted and fined by the then Acting Chief Magistrate following their February 2009 arrest.

Their case will be argued by Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes along with a team of pro-bono lawyers from Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. This team was convened by the Faculty of Law UWI Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP) whose mission is to promote human rights and social justice in the Caribbean in collaboration with Caribbean lawyers, civil society organisations and its students…..