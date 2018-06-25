Cops seeking Bangladeshi over forged documents

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending a Bangladeshi national who is wanted for questioning in relation to uttering forged documents.

In a wanted bulletin issued on Friday, the police said that Sagar Hossain Faruk, 36, whose last known address is Brandsville Hotel, Campbellville, Georgetown is wanted in connection with the offence which was conducted between June 13 and 20.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Faruk is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.