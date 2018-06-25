Guyana News

Greenidge, Felix written to by Parliament committee on ‘alarming’ overstays

By Staff Writer
Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge (right)

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge were written to on Thursday by the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Affairs and invited to the body’s July 4th meeting to discuss the large amounts of visitors overstaying their time here and the risk of human trafficking.

“They were written to last week but I haven’t seen a reply yet, it was on Thursday,” Chairman of the Committee, PPP/C MP Gail Teixeira, told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.

“Felix has been invited to come before the committee on July 4th, or another time convenient to him but preferably due to the issue of human trafficking, he was invited to the next meeting; July 4th,“ she added…..

