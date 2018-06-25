Guyana News

Moraikobai eco-tourism project underway

By Staff Writer
Minister of Business with responsibility of Tourism, Dominic Gaskin and Moraikobai Village Toshao, Adrian Colin at the proposed site for the construction of the Eco-Lodge.

Land clearing for an eco-lodge in Moraikobai, Region Five has begun. This was disclosed to Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin by Toshao of the village, Colin Adrian, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The Minister who also has responsibility for Tourism and a team recently conducted an outreach to the community on the Mahaicony River to assess the extent of the land clearing on the site that has been earmarked.

Adrian said the village council plans to construct one main building, three cabins and a double cabin to attract local and international tourists to the community.

He said while they have already received support from the Indigenous People’s Affairs Ministry more partnership is needed for the construction of the lodge.

More in Guyana News

Ramotar concerned amendment to Financial Institutions bill can target some banks

Greenidge, Felix written to by Parliament committee on ‘alarming’ overstays

Sound legal, regulatory framework for oil urgently needed

sn guyana news

Venezuelan man stabbed to death after attacking woman

Cornelia Ida housing scheme roads in terrible shape

Region Nine keeping close eye on flooding – Chairman

Funeral ceremony held for captain presumed killed in Suriname piracy attack

Allicock says to work for accountability at indigenous village councils

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web