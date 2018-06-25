Moraikobai eco-tourism project underway

Land clearing for an eco-lodge in Moraikobai, Region Five has begun. This was disclosed to Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin by Toshao of the village, Colin Adrian, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The Minister who also has responsibility for Tourism and a team recently conducted an outreach to the community on the Mahaicony River to assess the extent of the land clearing on the site that has been earmarked.

Adrian said the village council plans to construct one main building, three cabins and a double cabin to attract local and international tourists to the community.

He said while they have already received support from the Indigenous People’s Affairs Ministry more partnership is needed for the construction of the lodge.