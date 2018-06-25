New generator for Oscar Joseph Hospital

The Oscar Joseph Hospital, at Charity on June 22 received a new 225 KVA standby generator to boost its services, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The contract for sourcing and installation of the standby set was awarded to MACORP at the cost of $11,394,300, DPI added. The new unit will replace the 40 KVA generator that is currently in use at the medical facility in the Pomeron-Supenaam region.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson said that the installation of the new standby generator is expected to be completed within the week after preparatory work and modifications to the housing facilities.

The Oscar Joseph Hospital serves people living along the northern end of the Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon River and emergency and high-risk patients coming from Moruca, Region One.