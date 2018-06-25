Guyana News

President to attend environment event in Vietnam

By Staff Writer

President David Granger was to depart Guyana last evening for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to attend the Sixth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), where he will be delivering a special address. A Ministry of the Presidency release said that the Head of State will be accompanied by his Political Assistant, William Cox and his Aide-de-Camp, Major Mark St. Clair.   The Assembly and associated meetings will be held at the Furama International Conference Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

 The release noted that the GEF Assembly is the governing body of the GEF and is made up of 183 countries. It convenes every four years to review policies, review and evaluate its operations, review membership of the facility and consider  amendments to the Instrument for the Establishment of the Restructured Global Environment Facility.

