Guyana News

Ramotar concerned amendment to Financial Institutions bill can target some banks

By Staff Writer
Donald Ramotar

With the Financial Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2018 likely to be passed in the National Assembly today, former President Donald Ramotar believes the possibility that it could be used to sanction banks without them having recourse to the courts has been overlooked.

Ramotar is calling on banks, the banking association, the private sector and the public to familiarize themselves with the Bill and speak up before it is too late as he believes that the move is a calculated bid to target certain banks. 

“This bill allows them to arm themselves with powers that will allow them to extort more money from the banks. To let them know who the boss is,” Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday…..

More in Guyana News

Greenidge, Felix written to by Parliament committee on ‘alarming’ overstays

Sound legal, regulatory framework for oil urgently needed

sn guyana news

Venezuelan man stabbed to death after attacking woman

Cornelia Ida housing scheme roads in terrible shape

Region Nine keeping close eye on flooding – Chairman

Funeral ceremony held for captain presumed killed in Suriname piracy attack

Allicock says to work for accountability at indigenous village councils

Brazil fest receives donations for Lethem children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web