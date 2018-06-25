Region Nine keeping close eye on flooding – Chairman

The Region Nine Democratic Council (RDC) is closely monitoring flooding in the area as the water levels continue to rise and at least two villages in the south to central Rupununi remain cut off, says Brian Allicock, Regional Chairman.

Allicock told Stabroek News last evening that access to Karasabai in the South Pakaraimas and Aishalton in the Rupununi savannahs has been cut off. He noted that the communities can only be accessed by boats, All-Terrain Vehicles, using a trail behind Santa Fe or using a shuttle service through Brazil.

“The water keeps coming in… rushing off from the mountain… it is raining and the rivers are overflowing. We are monitoring the situation very closely,” Allicock said…..