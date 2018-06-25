Guyana News

Region Nine keeping close eye on flooding – Chairman

-road to Lethem airstrip under threat

By Staff Writer
The flooded area in deep South Rupununi yesterday. (DPI photo)

The Region Nine  Democratic Council (RDC) is closely monitoring flooding in the area as the water levels continue to rise and at least two villages in the south to central Rupununi remain cut off, says Brian Allicock, Regional Chairman.

Allicock told Stabroek News last evening that access to Karasabai in the South Pakaraimas and Aishalton in the Rupununi savannahs has been cut off. He noted that the communities can only be accessed by boats, All-Terrain Vehicles, using a trail behind Santa Fe or using a shuttle service through Brazil.

 “The water keeps coming in… rushing off from the mountain… it is raining and the rivers are overflowing. We are monitoring the situation very closely,” Allicock said…..

More in Guyana News

Ramotar concerned amendment to Financial Institutions bill can target some banks

Greenidge, Felix written to by Parliament committee on ‘alarming’ overstays

Sound legal, regulatory framework for oil urgently needed

sn guyana news

Venezuelan man stabbed to death after attacking woman

Cornelia Ida housing scheme roads in terrible shape

Funeral ceremony held for captain presumed killed in Suriname piracy attack

Allicock says to work for accountability at indigenous village councils

Brazil fest receives donations for Lethem children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web