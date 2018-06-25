Guyana News

Retrenched sugar workers to benefit from skills training

By Staff Writer
The gathering at the launch (DPI photo)

One hundred re-trenched sugar workers and young people from Berbice comprise the inaugural batch of the Industry Skills Training Enhancement Pro-gramme (IN-STEP).

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, officially launched the IN-STEP programme at the GuySuCo  Training Centre, Port Mourant (GTCPM) on Friday.

“We know that many of you are afraid, many of you are worried. We are here as a government … to help you. In a few short months, oil is going to be produced in this country. This county as the sun rises in the east is not going to be left behind. Guyana will rise from Berbice,”  Trotman said, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI)…..

