Retrenched sugar workers to benefit from skills training

One hundred re-trenched sugar workers and young people from Berbice comprise the inaugural batch of the Industry Skills Training Enhancement Pro-gramme (IN-STEP).

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, officially launched the IN-STEP programme at the GuySuCo Training Centre, Port Mourant (GTCPM) on Friday.

“We know that many of you are afraid, many of you are worried. We are here as a government … to help you. In a few short months, oil is going to be produced in this country. This county as the sun rises in the east is not going to be left behind. Guyana will rise from Berbice,” Trotman said, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI)…..