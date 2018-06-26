City councillors vote to use unspent Kitty Market funds for drainage in South Georgetown

City councillors yesterday took a decision to use unspent funds allocated for the second phase of the Kitty Market restoration project to undertake emergency drainage works in South Georgetown constituencies.

A December 7th, 2017 decision to use $50 million from the $200 million Georgetown Restoration Programme for the market works was annulled upon a motion tabled by Councillor Oscar Clarke, of the APNU+AFC.

The motion was seconded by fellow APNU+AFC councillor Heston Bostwick.

Areas in South Georgetown, including North, South, East and West Ruimveldt, East La Penitence and Riverview, have been flooded in recent weeks during May/June rains. Streets in North Ruimveldt at present have been inundated for weeks as flooding frequently recurs in the community due to poor drainage…..