Guyana News

City councillors vote to use unspent Kitty Market funds for drainage in South Georgetown

By Staff Writer

City councillors yesterday took a decision to use unspent funds allocated for the second phase of the Kitty Market restoration project to undertake emergency drainage works in South Georgetown constituencies.

A December 7th, 2017 decision to use $50 million from the $200 million Georgetown Restoration Programme for the market works was annulled upon a motion tabled by Councillor Oscar Clarke, of the APNU+AFC.

The motion was seconded by fellow APNU+AFC councillor Heston Bostwick.

Areas in South Georgetown, including North, South, East and West Ruimveldt, East La Penitence and Riverview, have been flooded in recent weeks during May/June rains. Streets in North Ruimveldt at present have been inundated for weeks as flooding frequently recurs in the community due to poor drainage…..

More in Guyana News

Special gov’t prosecutors earning $20,000 per hour

Felix says missing Haitians, Cubans likely exited via ‘backtrack’

Limlair man succumbs days after murdering wife

Taxi driver charged with raping 14-year-old

Parliament approves nominees to police, public service commissions

sn guyana news

Special constable says robbed after leaving ATM

Public service credit union members protest move to oust IMC

sn guyana news

Local authorities elections bill passed

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web