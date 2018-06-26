Days after pushed into drain, taxi driver dies

A 38-year-old hire car driver succumbed last Tuesday from injuries he sustained after an argument erupted between him and a cousin over $1,000 during a game of dominoes at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara on Father’s Day.

Reports are that the incident unfolded around 4.30am on June 17 during which John Choong, a resident of Lot 197 Singh Street, Sisters Village sustained head injuries.

He succumbed around 7.20pm last Tuesday at the West Demerara Hospital, one day after he was admitted at the said institution.

Divisional Commander Rishi Das yesterday told Stabroek News that an investigation has since been launched into the incident…..