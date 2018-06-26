Limlair man succumbs days after murdering wife

Four children are now left as orphans after their father, who fatally stabbed their mother last Wednesday evening and attempted suicide, succumbed on Sunday evening at the Port Mourant Hospital.

The farmer, Imran Lyte, 30, consumed a poisonous substance last Wednesday evening after he murdered his estranged wife, Tovonie Alexce Simmons, also known as ‘Vanie,’ 28, of Lot 10 Limlair Village, Corentyne.

Simmons sustained 12 stab wounds including to her neck, her chest and her back.

Lyte’s condition had been reported as stable, however, it worsened on Sunday after which he succumbed later in the evening.

Meanwhile, according to a post-mortem examination, Simmons died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.

Her body has since been handed over to relatives as they prepare for her burial.