Parliament approves nominees to police, public service commissions

Last night’s approval of those nominated to sit on the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission by the National Assembly, could see President David Granger scheduling a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo as soon as he returns from official duties abroad.

Despite the concerns raised by the PPP/C MPs, the House adopted the Eleventh Report of the Committee on Appointments to address matters relating to the appointment of members to the Police Service Commission and the Eighth report of the said Committee of Appointments of members of the Public Service Commission which were previously laid in the National Assembly by Chairperson Dr. George Norton.

Retired assistant commissioners Paul Slowe, Clinton Conway, Vesta Adams and Claire Jarvis will sit on the Police Service Commission while Vibert Bowman and Mortimer Livan will sit on the Public Service Commission…..