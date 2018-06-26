Guyana News

President hosts St. John’s Day thanksgiving service

By Staff Writer

President David Granger on Sunday hosted members of the St. John’s Association of Guyana at the Baridi Benab- State House, where they held a thanksgiving service in observance of St. John’s Day.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the service was officiated by Father Malcolm Rodrigues.

 St. John’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of St. John the Baptist, is observed each year on June 24. Granger, in his St.   John’s Day message, called on all citizens, communities, corporations and local democratic organs to support the work of the St. John’s Association of Guyana. “Every household, business place, community and neighbourhood should have persons trained in emergency medical care so as to ensure a timely and effective response to health emergencies,” he said.

Since the setting up of the Guyana chapter in 1933, the Association has trained thousands of persons, including joint services ranks, in first aid, home nursing, patient care, ambulance training and disaster preparedness, the release said.

