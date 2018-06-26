Public service credit union members protest move to oust IMC

Supporters of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) that was recently installed to oversee the affairs of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) yesterday staged a protest against the injunction secured by the Secretary/Manager of the union to retake control of the organisation.

Justice Gino Persaud last Thursday granted an interim order staying the decision of the Chief Cooperatives Development Officer (CCDO) Perlina Gifth, to assume and or exercise control of the affairs of the union. On May 25th, a team led by Gifth seized control of the GPSCCU from the Management Committee, which was led by Chairperson Patricia Went, saying that it had ignored previous urgings to abide by the law. Last week’s injunction was granted upon the reading of an application made without notice on June 14th, with supporting affidavit by GPSCCU Secretary/ Manager Trevor Benn.

The order will be in place until July 3rd, when attorney Roysdale Forde is expected to file skeleton arguments on Benn’s behalf, while July 6th is set for the hearing of a fixed date application to prevent Gifth or anyone else from acting on the decision previously communicated…..