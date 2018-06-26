Region Nine communities still under threat as water levels in rivers high, CDC finds

A recent damage risk assessment conducted in the flood-hit Rupununi has found that with water levels of the Ireng and Takutu rivers high, many communities are threatened, according to the Ministry of the Presidency, which says the findings will be presented to Cabinet for it to consider possible interventions.

Over the past week, heavy rains have caused flooding in the South Pakaraimas and Deep South, and Central Rupununi areas in Region Nine, and as a result, one of the main access bridges to the Deep South Rupununi has been inundated, leaving some residents stranded.

Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock last evening said the waters have receded by at least two to three feet but that the situation continues to be monitored…..