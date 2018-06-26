Special constable says robbed after leaving ATM

A Special Constable attached to the Police Sports Club says he was yesterday afternoon held at gunpoint and robbed of $40,000 in cash, shortly after he had withdrawn the money from a city bank’s ATM.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that around 6.30pm, Special constable 14522 Richard Henry visited Republic Bank’s ATM located at the corner of Waterloo and New Market streets, where he withdrew the cash.

Upon completion of the transaction he mounted his bicycle and rode north on Waterloo Street…..