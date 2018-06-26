Taxi driver charged with raping 14-year-old

A taxi driver was yesterday granted his release on $150,000 bail after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.

Subaschand Harrichand, 37, of Vreed-en-Hoop, was read the charge by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge alleged that the accused, between December 1st, 2017 and December 31st, 2017 engaged in the sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves made no objection to bail being granted as he noted that the police’s case file is incomplete.

Harrichand was later granted $150,000 bail and sent before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, before whom he is expected to make his next court appearance on July 5th.