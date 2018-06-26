Guyana News

Taxi driver charged with raping 14-year-old

By Staff Writer
Subaschand Harrichand

A taxi driver was yesterday granted his release on $150,000 bail after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.

Subaschand Harrichand, 37, of Vreed-en-Hoop, was read the charge by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge alleged that the accused, between December 1st, 2017 and December 31st, 2017 engaged in the sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves made no objection to bail being granted as he noted that the police’s case file is incomplete.

Harrichand was later granted $150,000 bail and sent before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, before whom he is expected to make his next court appearance on July 5th.

More in Guyana News

Special gov’t prosecutors earning $20,000 per hour

Felix says missing Haitians, Cubans likely exited via ‘backtrack’

Limlair man succumbs days after murdering wife

Parliament approves nominees to police, public service commissions

sn guyana news

City councillors vote to use unspent Kitty Market funds for drainage in South Georgetown

sn guyana news

Special constable says robbed after leaving ATM

Public service credit union members protest move to oust IMC

sn guyana news

Local authorities elections bill passed

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web