Trotman visits Troy Resources mine site

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday visited Australian gold mining company Troy Resources to observe its operations and discuss the company’s production targets.

According to the Department of Public Information, the visit to the site at Karouni in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) came as the government moves to boost its efforts to support the mining sector.

Trotman said the government has been engaging the mining sector at all levels as it is seeking higher gold output: “What we want in government is higher productions, but we want to know that is being done in a safe and sustainable manner. Coming to this company and having visited the Aurora gold mines recently, we look for those international standards and best practices and we’ve seen them here.”….