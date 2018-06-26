Guyana News

Trotman visits Troy Resources mine site

By Staff Writer
Minister Raphael Trotman observes operation at a mining pit at Karouni (DPI photo)

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday visited Australian gold mining company Troy Resources to observe its operations and discuss the company’s production targets.

According to the Department of Public Information, the visit to the site at Karouni in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) came as the government moves to boost its efforts to support the mining sector.

Trotman said the government has been engaging the mining sector at all levels as it is seeking higher gold output: “What we want in government is higher productions, but we want to know that is being done in a safe and sustainable manner. Coming to this company and having visited the Aurora gold mines recently, we look for those international standards and best practices and we’ve seen them here.”….

More in Guyana News

Special gov’t prosecutors earning $20,000 per hour

Felix says missing Haitians, Cubans likely exited via ‘backtrack’

Limlair man succumbs days after murdering wife

Taxi driver charged with raping 14-year-old

Parliament approves nominees to police, public service commissions

sn guyana news

City councillors vote to use unspent Kitty Market funds for drainage in South Georgetown

sn guyana news

Special constable says robbed after leaving ATM

Public service credit union members protest move to oust IMC

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web