Watch Live: CCJ hands down presidential third term decision

By Staff Editor
Judgment will be delivered in the AG of Guyana v Richardson at 10am on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will deliver its final judgement on constitutionality of Guyana’s presidential term limit.  The ruling will determine whether former two-term president Bharrat Jagdeo can seek re-election.

The state is seeking to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision which held that an Act passed by the government to amended Article 90 of the Constitution by introducing new criteria for eligibility to run for the office of President of the Republic indirectly breached Articles 1 and 9 of the Constitution. Those articles give the electorate of Guyana the right to elect a President of their choice.

The Caribbean Court of Justice in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.

 

