Accused in stabbing of ex to stand trial for attempted murder

Cleveland Williams, the man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child on D’Urban Street in April, was yesterday committed to stand trial for attempted murder.

It is alleged that Williams, 46, on April 17th, 2018, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, unlawfully assaulted Lashana Boyce, with intent to commit murder.

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge was conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown. Subsequent to further cross-examination of Boyce by Williams, the prosecution closed its case yesterday and urged the court to find that a prima facie case was made out against the accused…..