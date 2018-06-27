Guyana News

Accused in stabbing of ex to stand trial for attempted murder

By Staff Writer
Cleveland Williams

Cleveland Williams, the man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child on D’Urban Street in April, was yesterday committed to stand trial for attempted murder.

It is alleged that Williams, 46, on April 17th, 2018, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, unlawfully assaulted Lashana Boyce, with intent to commit murder.

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge was conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.  Subsequent to further cross-examination of Boyce by Williams, the prosecution closed its case yesterday and urged the court to find that a prima facie case was made out against the accused…..

More in Guyana News

CCJ upholds presidential term limit

By

Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

By
sn guyana news

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

Husband and wife get 40 years each for murder of Patentia miner

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web