Guyana News

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

By Staff Writer
Roxanne Carrington

A Bartica grandmother was yesterday remanded to prison after she was charged with being in possession of over eight pounds of marijuana and cocaine found during a police raid of her home.

Roxanne Carrington, 58, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to her in a Georgetown court.

The charge alleged that Carrington, a domestic worker, of Lot 63 Old Housing Scheme Bartica, on June 23rd, had in her possession 2,555 grammes, (5.6 pounds) of cannabis and 1,451 grammes (3.2 pounds) of cocaine…..

