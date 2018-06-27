Guyana News

Bids received for Chi Chi West airstrip, repairs to QC

By Staff Writer

The Public Infrastructure Ministry yesterday received bids for the rehabilitation of the Chi Chi West Airstrip in Region 7. Bids for the project estimated at $109.5M, according to the engineer’s estimate were received from six local construction firms.

The bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at Main and Urquhart streets. 

The companies and their bids are as follows:

Ministry of Public Infrastructure  

More in Guyana News

CCJ upholds presidential term limit

By

Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

By
sn guyana news

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

Husband and wife get 40 years each for murder of Patentia miner

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web