Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

Roopchand Ramkellawan

Eson Trim, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman who allegedly struck down and killed a man more than one week ago was yesterday released on a total of $310,000 bail after he was charged with death by dangerous driving and another offence.

Trim, 28, a resident of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown is accused of driving motor vehicle, PWW 5680, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Roopchand Ramkellawan on June 17.

He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Trim denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned to July 28…..

