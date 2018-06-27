Guyana News

Guyanese receives young leader’s award from Queen Elizabeth

By Staff Writer
The awardees with Queen Elizabeth (seated sixth from left), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (seated fifth and fourth from left respectively) and former British Prime Minister John Major (seated seventh from left)

Britain’s  Queen Elizabeth II yesterday presented Marva Langevine from Guyana with a Queen’s Young Leaders Award at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, in honour of the work she is doing to transform lives in her community.

The Queen was joined at the Award ceremony by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognising their success…..

