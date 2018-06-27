Guyanese receives young leader’s award from Queen Elizabeth

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II yesterday presented Marva Langevine from Guyana with a Queen’s Young Leaders Award at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, in honour of the work she is doing to transform lives in her community.
The Queen was joined at the Award ceremony by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognising their success…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web