Guyana News

Interim committee back in charge of public service credit union

-as judge discharges order

By Staff Editor
The Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union Limited

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) that was recently installed to oversee the affairs of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) has been reinstated.

Their reinstatement follows a decision on Tuesday by Justice Gino Persaud to discharge an Interim Order that he had granted two weeks ago, staying the decision of the Chief Cooperatives Development Officer (CCDO) Perlina Gifth, to assume and or exercise control of the affairs of the union.

The order had been granted upon the reading of an application made without notice on June 14th, with supporting affidavit by GPSCCU Secretary/ Manager….

