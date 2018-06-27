Guyana News

Mason tried to dump ganja after police stop

- court hears

By Staff Writer
Shamir Mohammed

A mason was yesterday charged with trafficking almost 400 grammes of cannabis, which police say he tried to dump near a toll gate at Port Kaituma during a stop.  

Shamir Mohammed, of Port Kaituma Estate and also 300 Meadowbrook Gardens, was charged with trafficking 393 grammes of cannabis at 4 Miles Port Kaituma, North West toll gate on June 21st, 2018. Mohammed, who was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 1, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, told the court that the drugs were found about 50 feet away from Mohammed. She added that they were not found on him nor in the vehicle in which he was travelling. As a result, she asked the court to grant him his release on reasonable bail…..

More in Guyana News

CCJ upholds presidential term limit

By

Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

By
sn guyana news

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

Husband and wife get 40 years each for murder of Patentia miner

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web