Mason tried to dump ganja after police stop

A mason was yesterday charged with trafficking almost 400 grammes of cannabis, which police say he tried to dump near a toll gate at Port Kaituma during a stop.

Shamir Mohammed, of Port Kaituma Estate and also 300 Meadowbrook Gardens, was charged with trafficking 393 grammes of cannabis at 4 Miles Port Kaituma, North West toll gate on June 21st, 2018. Mohammed, who was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 1, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, told the court that the drugs were found about 50 feet away from Mohammed. She added that they were not found on him nor in the vehicle in which he was travelling. As a result, she asked the court to grant him his release on reasonable bail…..