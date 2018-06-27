Guyana News

Moruca farmers in cassava flour, coffee projects

By Staff Writer
Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe (third from right) and team during a visit to a cassava farm last week during which farmers were engaged and technical advice given.

Close to 50 farmers in the Moruca Sub District, Region One recently benefited from technical advice for the planting of cassava and coffee during a meeting with a team of agricultural specialists and junior Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

The two-day engagement which commenced last Thursday saw the Ministry partnering with the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and Brazil’s Stem Integrated Production in Agribusiness, (SIPA) to share technical knowledge with farmers who will soon be engaged in the production of Ground Robusta Coffee and cassava flour to supply the local market and later the international market.    

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry explained that some fifteen farmers from Santa Rosa Village will be engaged in the coffee project, while thirty-five will be involved in the cassava flour project in Kwebana…..

