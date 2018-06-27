Guyana News

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

By Staff Writer
Antonio Singh Balrup

Charges against three suspects in the case of missing Crabwood Creek man, Saeed Hamid, whose suspected burnt remains were found last Wednesday, were withdrawn by the police when the men appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court yesterday, after the magistrate pointed out defects.

Yesterday, the police had planned to charge Satrohan Madray, 32, also known as “Bluey”, and Antonio Singh Balrup, 30,  with Hamid’s murder, while they had also wanted to charge Asif Hamid, 23, who is presently on remand for another murder, with being an accessory after the fact. Asif Hamid is the son of Saeed Hamid.

However, Magistrate Rhondell Weaver pointed out to the police that Hamid’s charge, which is on the same jacket as the other joint murder charge, had been read at the New Amsterdam Magisterial District, and as such, she had no jurisdiction to institute that charge against him…..

