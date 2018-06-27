Guyana News

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

By Staff Writer
PAHO TESTING: A member of the PAHO team testing equipment last week at the GGMC Brickdam compound.

A Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) five-member team has completed its examinations and has found that the mercury emission levels at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) office on Brickdam are at a safe level, a source close to the investigation says.

The PAHO team, which arrived last Wednesday and began working immediately, comprised two industrial hygienists, two physicians and one mining engineer.

According to the source, the team completed its work and departed Guyana on Sunday. The team was able to complete three site visits, and also met with Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott for a closing meeting…..

