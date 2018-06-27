Rose Hall man accused of attack on ex-wife, torching house, found hanging

The Rose Hall Town, Corentyne man, who police were on the hunt for after he had assaulted his ex-wife and torched her Port Mourant home, last Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree in his village yesterday.

According to the police, the man, Lionel Thomas, 63, was discovered by a passer-by, hanging from a dunks tree yesterday morning, in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne. His body is presently at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Thomas had threatened his ex-wife, Omawattie Alvin, 47, with a cutlass at the Rose Hall Market two Saturdays ago, after which she filed a complaint with the police. Thomas was subsequently arrested the following Monday…..