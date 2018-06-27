Guyana News

Rupununi floodwaters receding – regional chairman

By Staff Writer
Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig (centre, head of table) regional and administrative officials from Government ministries, agencies and organs at the Regional Democratic Council boardroom. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Floodwaters in the Rupununi have begun to recede in  most areas according to Regional Chairman Brian Allicock.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said that Allicock has reported that the only village which remains affected is Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas.

According to the statement he explained at a special meeting on the issue yesterday that reports, from several sources during the day indicated that the water has receded in the areas which were previously affected, including Aishalton and Lethem…..

