Rupununi floodwaters receding – regional chairman

Floodwaters in the Rupununi have begun to recede in most areas according to Regional Chairman Brian Allicock.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said that Allicock has reported that the only village which remains affected is Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas.

According to the statement he explained at a special meeting on the issue yesterday that reports, from several sources during the day indicated that the water has receded in the areas which were previously affected, including Aishalton and Lethem…..