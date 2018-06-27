Guyana News

Taxi driver robbed of car at Eccles

By Staff Writer
The stolen motor car, HC 6275

A taxi driver is now left contemplating his next move after he was robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening at the Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara of a Toyota Allion motor car by a lone bandit posing as a customer.

Stabroek News understands that Muhamed Amir Edun, 27, a resident of Lot 16 James and Hogg Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown was sitting at the R&J taxi service located at BB Eccles, EBD around 21.55hrs on Monday, when the suspect approached him.

The man then requested to be taken to Industrial Site, Eccles in the vicinity of the dump site after which he entered the silver grey Toyota Allion motor car, HC 6275 and sat in the back seat…..

