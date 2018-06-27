Guyana News

‘Zipper’ to lead defence in cocaine trafficking trial

By Staff Writer
Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes, also known as ‘Zipper,’ who is on trial for cocaine trafficking, has been ordered to lead a defence to the charge after a city magistrate yesterday found that a case has been made out against him.

The charge against Gomes, of Lot 32 Craig Street, Campbellville, states that on January 20th, 2018, at Craig Street, Campbellville, he had 992 grammes (equivalent to 2.1 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking in his possession.

Magistrate Leron Daly, who is presiding over his trial, yesterday told Gomes that a prima facie case was made out against him for the crime and that he would have to lead his defence.

The magistrate stated that after looking at the evidence before her, she observed several inconsistencies but the case is set on whether or not she believes the evidence before her.

The matter was then adjourned until tomorrow.

More in Guyana News

CCJ upholds presidential term limit

By

Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

By
sn guyana news

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

Husband and wife get 40 years each for murder of Patentia miner

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web