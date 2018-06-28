Guyana News

Armed bandits rob Essequibo couple of over $2M

By Staff Writer

A Naamyrck, East Bank Essequibo couple was on Tuesday evening attacked and robbed of over $2M in cash and valuables, after armed bandits, who had earlier posed as customers,  returned and invaded their home.

Stabroek News was informed that the invasion occurred around 20.50hrs on Tuesday, while businesswoman Anansa Grimes, 37, was in her grocery shop, located in front of her Lot 51 Naamyrck, EBE home.

During the attack, which was allegedly carried out by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, Grimes’ husband, 44-year-old Beniday Gonsalves, a mechanic, was assaulted…..

