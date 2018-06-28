Businessman who fled justice over shooting of GRA officers held

Harrylall Motilall, the businessman who was sentenced in absentia to four years imprisonment back in 2016 for discharging a loaded firearm at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers, was yesterday afternoon arrested, during a road block at the Cove and John Public Road.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press statement last evening, confirmed that Motilall, also known as ‘Jinga Harry’, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was apprehended by ranks during the intelligence-led operation.

He was escorted to the prison, where he will commence serving his sentence, Ramlakhan said…..