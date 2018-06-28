Guyana News

Businessman who fled justice over shooting of GRA officers held

-had been sentenced to four years in jail

By Staff Writer
Harrylall Motilall

Harrylall Motilall, the businessman who was sentenced in absentia to four years imprisonment back in 2016 for discharging a loaded firearm at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers, was yesterday afternoon arrested, during a road block at the Cove and John Public Road.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press statement last evening, confirmed that Motilall, also known as ‘Jinga Harry’, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was apprehended by ranks during the intelligence-led operation.

He was escorted to the prison, where he will commence serving his sentence, Ramlakhan said…..

