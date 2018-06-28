Guyana News

Duncan denies being given preference in appointment as Guyana Chronicle GM

By Staff Writer
Sherod Duncan

Sherod Duncan, the recently-appointed General Manager of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), the publisher of the Guyana Chronicle, has said he was not privy to any special treatment or given any advantage during the interviewing process for the position, despite being a sitting member of the entity’s board.

Duncan, in an invited comment, told Stabroek News that he applied to fill the vacancy of General Manager since May, 2017, while he was appointed as a member or the board in June, 2017.

“I don’t think I had any advantages for this position. What happened, I believe, was that I think I was a disadvantaged because the board agreed to reopen applications to select from a wider pool of applicants…,” he explained…..

