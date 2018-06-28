Five more charges for Mon Repos real estate agent

Charged two weeks ago with fraudulently obtaining money, with the promise of acquiring land, a real-estate agent was yesterday read five new charges of obtaining funds over $800,000.

Basdeo Persaud, 22, of Lot 305 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, made his way into the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who read the charges to him.

It is alleged that Persaud, on August 30, at Campbellville, with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained $400,000 from Rohani Ramdeen, by pretending that he was in a position to obtain a plot of land, knowing same to be false…..