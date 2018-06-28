Gaming authority alerting stakeholders to anti-laundering provisions

In broadening information about local Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) policies and procedures, the Gaming Authority of Guyana on Thursday hosted the first in a series of Stakeholders Fora planned for 2018.

In a press release from the Minister of State’s office yesterday, the Authority said that its Director, Christine King in her address highlighted the readiness of the Board and Directors to fulfill the mandate of the Authority as a designated non-financial business or supervisory authority to implement and enforce the requirements of the AML/CFT Act.

She emphasised the commitment of the Gaming Authority to ensuring that policies and procedures relative to AML/CFT are stringently observed and implemented by all gaming entities to bring about order and to ensure that the gaming industry in Guyana is well regulated…..