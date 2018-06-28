Ministry partners with Region Four on gender workshop

The Ministry of Social Protection Gender Affairs Bureau (GAB) has partnered with the Regional Democratic Council Region Four for a two-day Capacity Building workshop on gender, which opened earlier yesterday. The workshop has drawn widespread participation from a number of agencies, departments, NDC’s and other organisations, according to a release from Region Four.
The workshop is being facilitated by Hymawattie Lagan, Senior Gender Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Social Protection, Diego Alphonso, Senior Gender Affairs Officer at the Gender Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Social Protection and Njonza Miftari, Gender Specialist and CURSO Volunteer attached to the Ministry of Social Protection, Gender Affairs Bureau.