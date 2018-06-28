Over five kg of cannabis found at John Fernandes wharf

The police are currently investigating the seizure of over 5 kilogrammes of cannabis, which was found yesterday afternoon at the John Fernandes Wharf, and is suspected to have been imported from Atlanta, Georgia.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Jairam Ramlakhan, in a brief statement last evening, confirmed the discovery, which was made around 14.00hrs yesterday.

He said the illegal drug, which amounted to 5.578kg, was discovered in a container shipped from Atlanta, Georgia.

No one has yet been detained.