Guyana News

Over five kg of cannabis found at John Fernandes wharf

By Staff Writer
The cannabis that was discovered at the John Fernandes wharf yesterday afternoon.

The police are currently investigating the seizure of over 5 kilogrammes of cannabis, which was found yesterday afternoon at the John Fernandes Wharf, and is suspected to have been imported from Atlanta, Georgia.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Jairam Ramlakhan, in a brief statement last evening, confirmed the discovery, which was made around 14.00hrs yesterday.

He said the illegal drug, which amounted to 5.578kg, was discovered in a container shipped from Atlanta, Georgia.

No one has yet been detained.

More in Guyana News

Japan gifts Guyana US$17.8m for renewable energy

sn guyana news

GAWU moves to court for monies owed to severed sugar workers

Businessman who fled justice over shooting of GRA officers held

sn guyana news

Medic shot twice by tenant during dispute over light bill

Two charged with murder of Crabwood Creek man who went missing

sn guyana news

Staffing challenges at gov’t finance departments to be addressed

PI into murder charge against Orwain Sandy begins

Duncan denies being given preference in appointment as Guyana Chronicle GM

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web