‘Perfect’ Naila Rahaman tops Grade Six

This story is developing and will be updated.
Naila Rahaman of the Westfield Preparatory School in Kingston, Georgetown has topped this year’s Grade Six assessment with a perfect 529 marks.
The announcement was made this afternoon by the Ministry of Education.
Top Grade 6 Results
|Name
|School
|Marks
|Nalia Rahaman
|Westfield Prep
|529
|Arthur Roberts
|New Guyana School
|525
|Kaydee Ali
|Success Elementary
|524
|Esha Lakeram
|New Diamond/Grove Primary
|523
|Cianna Barkoye
|North Georgetown Primary
|523
|Zyla Braithwaite
|Success Elementary
|523
|Krystal Duncan
|New Guyana School
|523
|Darren Ramphal
|Leonora Primary
|522
|Natania Kissoon
|Success Elementary
|522
|Cassie Farinha
|Peter’s Hall Primary
|522
|Saif Azeze
|Academy of Excellence
|522
|Virendra Dookie
|Leonora Primary
|521
|Jaya Jamuna
|New Diamond/Grove Primary
|521
|Amaya Ramsarup
|Green Acres Primary
|521
|Dietra Fields
|New Guyana School
|521
|Shakina Mc Gregor
|One Mile Primary
|521
|Jaden Vansluytman
|Dharmic Rama Krishna
|521
|Hadiyah Alli
|Peter’s Hall Primary
|521
|Deevina Chan
|Vreed en Hoop Primary
|520
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web