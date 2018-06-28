PI into murder charge against Orwain Sandy begins

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against Orwain Sandy, the former Guyana Defence Force captain who is accused of murdering his partner, Reona Payne, began yesterday.

It is alleged that Sandy murdered Payne on March 31st, 2018, at First Street, Alexander Village.

When the matter was called yesterday before trial magistrate Judy Latchman, police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves called the state’s first witness, police constable 22673, Kevin Miller, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters and attached to the crime lab as a crime scene and fingerprint technician and crime scene photographer.

Miller’s testimony was based on the photographs he took on the day of the crime.

The matter was adjourned to July 4th, for continuation.