SOCU adviser reaches out to Joshua House

By Staff Writer
Dr Sam Sittlington with children from the Joshua House

In keeping with his love for sports and helping youth, UK advisor to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Dr. Sam Sittlington recently spent some time with the boys and girls of the Joshua House Children’s Centre.

In a press release, Sittlington said that on June 9, he and the children were engaged in a number of activities including football and ball games as well as make-up classes which were provided by Orisa Branche…..

