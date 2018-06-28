Staffing challenges at gov’t finance departments to be addressed

Staffing of finance departments of government agencies continues to be a challenge because of resignations, retirement and resistance to working in the interior of Guyana at current incentives but plans are in place to correct the situation, according to Finance Secretary Dr Hector Butts.

“Recommendations will be made shortly for changes in regard to employment in some regions,” Butts said in a Treasury Memorandum, covering the years 2012, 2013 and 2014 and which was laid in the National Assembly on Monday.

The June 7th, 2018 Treasury Memorandum, sent to the Speaker and Members of the National Assembly, noted that approval of applications by the Department of Public Service and the Public Service Commis-sion were also seen as challenging for applicants. The Finance Secretary, the memorandum said, has formed a sub-committee of heads of budget agencies to address the staffing issues, which came up with the recommendations.

The Treasury Memorandum noted that the Ministry of Finance detailed the findings, the actions taken or what actions it intends to take…..