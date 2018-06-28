Sugar workers protest move from cash to banking system for payment of wage

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) workers yesterday protested the company’s decision to issue wages through the bank, arguing that it will make it more difficult and costlier for payments to be accessed, and expressing fears of being robbed.

However, the management of GuySuCo has reiterated that the decision is in the interest of upgrading and securing their financial system.

A press release from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday afternoon explained that a protest was held by several workers and pensioners outside of the Uitvlugt Estate’s administrative office, to call on the sugar company to put an end to the coercion of workers, in its bid to have wages and pensions paid through the bank…..