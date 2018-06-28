Guyana News

Sugar workers protest move from cash to banking system for payment of wage

—cite fears of being victims of robbery

By Staff Writer
Workers on the picket line (GAWU photo)

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) workers yesterday protested the company’s decision to issue wages through the bank, arguing that it will make it more difficult and costlier for payments to be accessed, and expressing fears of being robbed.

However, the management of GuySuCo has reiterated that the decision is in the interest of upgrading and securing their financial system.

A press release from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday afternoon explained that a protest was held by several workers and pensioners outside of the Uitvlugt Estate’s administrative office, to call on the sugar company to put an end to the coercion of workers, in its bid to have wages and pensions paid through the bank…..

More in Guyana News

Japan gifts Guyana US$17.8m for renewable energy

sn guyana news

GAWU moves to court for monies owed to severed sugar workers

Businessman who fled justice over shooting of GRA officers held

sn guyana news

Medic shot twice by tenant during dispute over light bill

Two charged with murder of Crabwood Creek man who went missing

sn guyana news

Staffing challenges at gov’t finance departments to be addressed

PI into murder charge against Orwain Sandy begins

Duncan denies being given preference in appointment as Guyana Chronicle GM

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web