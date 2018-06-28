Guyana News

Texila says was hacked

-questions raised about medical programme claim

By Staff Writer

Questioned about what appears to be false advertising, Texila American University (TAU) is claiming that its social media accounts were hacked.

Last week an advertisement for the Medical Programme of TAU which appeared on social media site Instagram invited potential students to “study MD in a CAAM-HP approved university” however TAU’s Medical Doctor Degree programme is not approved by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

According to CAAM-HP’s website the only medical programme accredited in Guyana is that offered by the University Of Guyana School Of Medicine…..

