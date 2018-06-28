Texila says was hacked

Questioned about what appears to be false advertising, Texila American University (TAU) is claiming that its social media accounts were hacked.
Last week an advertisement for the Medical Programme of TAU which appeared on social media site Instagram invited potential students to “study MD in a CAAM-HP approved university” however TAU’s Medical Doctor Degree programme is not approved by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).
According to CAAM-HP’s website the only medical programme accredited in Guyana is that offered by the University Of Guyana School Of Medicine…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web