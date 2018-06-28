Treasury Memorandum highlights lack of police files in alleged fraud cases

Either there is no record of reports made to the police or the police files for 13 alleged cases of fraud and corruption in government offices, dating back to as far as 1997, cannot be found, the Ministry of Finance’s most recent Treasury Memorandum says.

The Treasury Memorandum, for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, was laid in the National Assembly on Monday.

High on the list is the loss of 11 digital cameras from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) stores in 2005, for which efforts are being made to locate the files, the memorandum said.

There is no record of 16 stolen 450-gallon water tanks from GECOM as reported to the police on August 29th, 2014…..