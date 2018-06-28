Guyana News

Two charged with murder of Crabwood Creek man who went missing

By Staff Writer
Satrohan Madray

Two men were yesterday charged for the murder of Saeed Hamid, the missing Crabwood Creek man whose suspected burnt remains were discovered at Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

Satrohan Madray, 31, of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice and Antonio Balrup, 31, of Reliance Village, East Canje and Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

The charge read that the duo on April 19 murdered Saeed Hamid…..

