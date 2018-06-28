Two charged with murder of Crabwood Creek man who went missing

Two men were yesterday charged for the murder of Saeed Hamid, the missing Crabwood Creek man whose suspected burnt remains were discovered at Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.
Satrohan Madray, 31, of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice and Antonio Balrup, 31, of Reliance Village, East Canje and Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.
The charge read that the duo on April 19 murdered Saeed Hamid…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web